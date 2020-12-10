DHEC: 584 confirmed new virus cases, 7 new deaths

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 152,242 and confirmed deaths to 3,355.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 584 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 7 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 152,242, probable cases to 5,813, confirmed deaths to 3,355, and 204 probable deaths.



Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

More than 400 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 107 mobile testing events scheduled through November 30 and there are 297 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.



Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, a total of 1,640,138 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 6,424 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.1%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety, and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.