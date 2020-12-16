x
Coronavirus Numbers

2,424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths as SC receives 42,900 doses of vaccine

DHEC reports COVID-19 data for Wednesday, Dec. 16 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has received a total of 42,900 Pfizer vaccines as of today, which completes the state's first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today.

Fifteen public health facilities received doses of the vaccine directly from the federal government since Monday and front-line medical workers continue to be vaccinated in accordance with the phase 1a vaccination guidance. This guidance follows federal recommendations for distributing the initial limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine.

States will receive additional allocations of vaccine each week. South Carolina expects its next doses to arrive early next week and anticipates receiving between 200,000-300,000 total doses by the end of the year.

DHEC will continue to provide regular updates on vaccine in South Carolina. A new online data set that provides vaccine-specific reporting will be finalized soon and is anticipated to be updated weekly. For the most current vaccine information, continue to visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

DHEC will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 16, 2020)

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 241,471/18,648
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,444/356
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,183,377

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 314

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 11,786 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 20.6% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

