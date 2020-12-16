2,424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths as SC receives 42,900 doses of vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has received a total of 42,900 Pfizer vaccines as of today, which completes the state's first allocation of COVID-19 vaccine, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today.



Fifteen public health facilities received doses of the vaccine directly from the federal government since Monday and front-line medical workers continue to be vaccinated in accordance with the phase 1a vaccination guidance. This guidance follows federal recommendations for distributing the initial limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine.



States will receive additional allocations of vaccine each week. South Carolina expects its next doses to arrive early next week and anticipates receiving between 200,000-300,000 total doses by the end of the year.



DHEC will continue to provide regular updates on vaccine in South Carolina. A new online data set that provides vaccine-specific reporting will be finalized soon and is anticipated to be updated weekly. For the most current vaccine information, continue to visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.