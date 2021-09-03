425 confirmed COVID-19 cases, lowest one-day total in 6 months

The last time the number of reported cases was this low was September 7, 2020, when there were 407

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw its lowest one-day total of coronavirus cases in six months based on the latest numbers released from the state's health agency.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Tuesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

There were 425 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. The last time the number of confirmed cases reported was this low was September 8, 2020, when there were 392.

A record 6,170 new confirmed positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there is a total of 7,751 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 3 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 85, reported on January 20, 2021. There were also 0 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,012 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 604 new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, with 157 of those patients in intensive care and 71 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 451,026/76,322

Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,751/1,012

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,197,548

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

12,678 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

4.7% percent positive

