250 new SC COVID cases, lowest number in 3 months

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 124,097, probable cases to 2,116, confirmed deaths to 2,800, and 142 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina set a new three-month low for coronavirus cases again Wednesday. It's the second-straight day the state has reported numbers that haven't been seen since early June.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 250 new confirmed cases and 29 additional confirmed deaths.

There were also 7 new probable cases and one new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 124,097, probable cases to 2,116, confirmed deaths to 2,800, and 142 probable deaths.

The 250 cases is the lowest total since June 2, when there were 237. A day earlier there were 355 cases, which at that time was the lowest number since June 2.

DHEC has not said yet what explains the dramatic drop, but it's likely the long holiday weekend and a lack of saliva testing at the University of South Carolina for several days likely helped keep the numbers low.

In Richland County, there were just 30 new cases reported Wednesday. That's the lowest one-day total since June 6.



Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Nearly 500 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.



DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 258 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 234 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,083,009 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 1,744 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.3%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.