Over 1,600 new SC confirmed COVID-19 cases, percent positive is 21.6%

DHEC totals now 206,653 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 4,126 confirmed deaths since March 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's percent positive of coronavirus tests passed 20 percent in the latest numbers released by the state's health agency.

DHEC reported Wednesday a percent positive of tests taken is 21.6 percent, up from 17.6 percent a day earlier. Percent positive if the number of overall tests that come back as positive each day.

Overall, there were 1,612 new cases and 35 new deaths based on data that ended at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 30. The 1,612 was a jump up from the 1,322 reported a day earlier.

A total of 911 people are hospitalized with coronavirus related symptoms, with 250 of those in intensive care. A total of 118 patients are ventilated.

Here is a further look at the information released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Here is a look at the trend of cases since the start of the pandemic.

Confirmed and probable cases: 206,653/14,182

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,126/318

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,749,657

Testing opportunities available statewide: 295

7,480 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

21.6% percent positive

