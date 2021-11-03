359 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, lowest one-day number since September 2020

DHEC also reports 38 additional deaths and 595 new hospitalizations on March 11.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Thursday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on March 9, 2021.

There were 359 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. This is the lowest number since September 8, 2020, when 392 cases were reported. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there is a total of 7,803 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 38 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 7 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,019 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 595 new hospitalizations reported on Thursday, with 163 of those patients in intensive care and 62 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

