1,372 new COVID-19 cases in SC, lowest total since late November

1,465 hospitalizations outnumber new confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, according to DHEC data for Feb. 9.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw its lowest total of new cases since late November, a period right as the holiday surge was beginning to accelerate in the state.

South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), released their latest information Tuesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 7.

There were 1,372 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

That's the lowest number since 1,370 were reported on November 29. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now 6,885 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 4 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are were zero probable deaths reported today, for a total of 808 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 1,465 new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, with 348 of those patients in intensive care and 208 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,466 hospitalizations was reported January 13, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 416,073/54,238

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,885/808

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,306,641

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

19,498 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

10.10% percent positive

