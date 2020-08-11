Sunday, Nov. 8: 825 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases of COVID-19; 20 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

DHEC reports the total number of confirmed cases is 175,730, probable cases is 9,958, confirmed deaths is 3,776, and probable deaths is 260.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 825 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases of COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.



Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 2,173,744 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,321 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.1%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

COVID-19 Information

