DHEC system fixed, 4,671 COVID-19 COVID-19 cases reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 14.

There were 4,671 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,577 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 64 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 8 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 531 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,387 total COVID-19 patients reported on Saturday, with 474 of those patients in intensive care and 291 on ventilators.

According to DHEC, the internal database issue in reporting previous data has been fixed. It was not a security breach, and no data was lost.

During the days with the error, DHEC placed a disclaimer on its daily case reporting webpage. According to DHEC, this error began January 8. As of January 16, the problem has been solved.

A historical breakdown of reported cases and corrected cases for each day of the software error is available here, current as of 11:59 p.m. on January 15.

The highest single day total happened on January 8 with 6,824 positive cases, according to DHEC. Because of our 24-hour data delay, this number would have been reported out in our January 10 update. Historical updates by day are available on the county-level dashboard here.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 346,880/35,542

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,577/531

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,274,179

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

20,694 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

22.6% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.