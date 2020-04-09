SC sees highest number of COVID cases in 5 weeks, Richland sets record

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 121,378 probable cases to 1,947, confirmed deaths to 2,706, and 140 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw its highest one-day number of coroanvirus cases in over a month and Richland County saw its highest one day total ever.

The latest DHEC numbers were released late Friday, which showed 1,511 new confirmed cases statewide and 37 additional confirmed deaths.

There were also 34 new probable cases and 2 new probable deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 121,378 probable cases to 1,947, confirmed deaths to 2,706, and 140 probable deaths.

The 1,511 new cases was the highest one-day total since July 29, about five weeks ago, when there were 1,640. It's first time there's been more than 1,500 cases since July 31.

Richland County, however, saw the most concerning data, with 429 new cases, which is an all-time one day record since the pandemic began. it comes just five days since the previous record, 397.

It's unclear how much of that number is coming from the recent rise in cases at the University of South Carolina. Those numbers are supposed to include students who are testing positive.

The school had to temporarily suspend its saliva testing program after a testing staff member got sick. That program allowed the school to get results within 24 hours. School President Bob Caslen hopes to get that service up and running after the Labor Day holiday weekend.

More Than 480 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 244 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 241 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,046,613 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,261 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.3%.