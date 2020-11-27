x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus Numbers

1,777 COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths in SC

For Friday November 27, there were 1,777 confirmed new cases of the COVID-19; 28 additional new deaths with a 12.3% positivity rate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

For Friday, November 27, there were 1,777 confirmed new cases of the COVID-19; 28 additional new deaths with a 12.3% positivity rate.


Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)


Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 199,538/13,582
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,043/303
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,639,859

RELATED: Columbia VA chosen to start clinical trial for coronavirus vaccine

RELATED: TSA numbers show Thanksgiving eve travel at less than half that of last year


Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 237

There may be limited testing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Make sure that you read all the additional information for the site listing carefully and, when possible, call ahead to the testing site to confirm hours before you visit.


Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 14,392 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 12.3% percent positive


Facility reports


The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources