1,777 COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths in SC

For Friday November 27, there were 1,777 confirmed new cases of the COVID-19; 28 additional new deaths with a 12.3% positivity rate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)



Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 199,538/13,582

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,043/303

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,639,859



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 237

There may be limited testing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Make sure that you read all the additional information for the site listing carefully and, when possible, call ahead to the testing site to confirm hours before you visit.



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

14,392 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

12.3% percent positive



Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.