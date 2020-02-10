DHEC announces nearly 24,000 test results added after delayed reports

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 144,366, probable cases to 4,819, confirmed deaths to 3,211, and 198 probable deaths.

South Carolina's health agency says it's corrected a problem that was leading to lower than normal coronavirus cases totals. That said, the numbers from the latest batch of data continues to be well below average.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 256 new confirmed cases and 67 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 144,366, probable cases to 4,819, confirmed deaths to 3,211, and 198 probable deaths.

DHEC has also announced that 23,902 COVID-19 test results have been updated and reflected in its online dashboard by the date the result was reported to the health care provide. This includes 22,423 negative test results and 1,479 positive test results.

The delay in these electronic lab reports (ELRs) being updated in the agency's internal database occurred from Sept. 24-Oct. 2 and did not impact patient notification of their test results, according to the agency. Test results continued to be reported back to health care providers and relayed to patients, per standard practice.



In an effort to make improvements to DHEC's internal process for ELR reporting, a technical update to the database resulted in unexpected delays for ELRs being fully included in our daily reports from Sept. 24-Oct 2. The issue has been resolved and testing and case numbers will resume normal reporting beginning tomorrow. A list of these delayed test results for each day impacted by the database issue, Sept. 24-Oct. 2, is being compiled and will be provided for a clear breakdown by day.



To view the updates to historical test numbers and cases, please view the county dashboard on DHEC's website.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

454 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 131 mobile testing events scheduled through November 23 and there are 323 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,456,415 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 1,670 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.3%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.