Coronavirus Numbers

408 COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 36.4% SC residents fully vaccinated

Hospitalizations continue to decline with 244 hospitalizations reported on Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

There were 408 new total cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there is a total of 8,563 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 10 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There is also 7 probable death reported today, for a total of 1,157 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to decline with 244 hospitalizations reported on Friday, with 70 of those patients in intensive care and 40 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 491,391/101,260 
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,563/1,163 
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,848,000 

  • Total doses received by SC residents: 3,349,352
  • Total SC residents with at least 1 vaccine: 1,905,275
  • Total SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 1,565,442
  • Percent of SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 36.4%

  • 13,016 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 2.9% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources