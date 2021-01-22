x
Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

3,363 COVID-19 cases reported in SC with 24.5% positivity rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Thursday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 19.

There were 3,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9. 

According to DHEC, there are now 5,768 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 39 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 6 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 605 probable deaths. 

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,345 reported on Thursday, with 479 of those patients in intensive care and 311 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers. 

RELATED: SC adds parents of disabled, medically fragile children to vaccine list amid high demand

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 366,149/38,343 
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,768/605 
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians:4,508,762 

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 13,734 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 24.5% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources