637 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths reported in SC with 3.7% positivity rate

Hospitalizations remain steady with 524 reported on Saturday, with 131 of those patients in intensive care and 67 on ventilators.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on April 8.

There were 637 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 4,413 on Christmas Day. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

According to DHEC, there are now 8,160 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 17 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 9 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,113 probable deaths.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 470,805/90,968

Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,160/1,113

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,990,408

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

23,209 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

3.7% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.