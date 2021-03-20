x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus Numbers

720 COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 4.9% positivity rate

According to DHEC, there are now 7,928 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 9 more reported in the latest numbers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health an Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on March 18.

There were 720 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. 

According to DHEC, there are now 7,928 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 9 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 3 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,049 probable deaths. 

Hospitalizations remain steady with 560 reported on Saturday, with 144 of those patients in intensive care and 73 on ventilators.

RELATED: South Carolina nursing homes now required to offer visitation with few limitations

RELATED: DHEC says community partnerships are critical

Here are the rest of the day's numbers. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 458,723/81,667 
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,928/1,049 
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,496,895  

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 24,100 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.9% percent positive

RELATED: US hits Biden's goal of 100 million COVID shots 42 days ahead of schedule

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources