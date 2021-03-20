720 COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 4.9% positivity rate

According to DHEC, there are now 7,928 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 9 more reported in the latest numbers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health an Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on March 18.

There were 720 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

According to DHEC, there are now 7,928 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 9 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 3 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,049 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 560 reported on Saturday, with 144 of those patients in intensive care and 73 on ventilators.

Confirmed and probable cases: 458,723/81,667

Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,928/1,049

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,496,895

24,100 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

4.9% percent positive

