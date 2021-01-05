x
Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus Numbers

660 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in SC on May 1

The percent positive remains steady at 4.4%
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on April 29.

There were 660 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 4,413 on Christmas Day. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9. 

According to DHEC, there are now 8,367 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 8 more reported in the latest numbers. There is also 1 probable death reported today, for a total of 1,139 probable deaths. 

Hospitalizations remain steady with 457 reported on Saturday, with 113 of those patients in intensive care and 57 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 482,310/97,246 
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,367/1,139
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,435,408 

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 25,695 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.4% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources