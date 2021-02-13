Less than 2,000 cases reported in SC, 6.4% positivity rate

There were 1,561 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 11.

There were 1,561 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

According to DHEC, there are now 7,072 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 13 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 5 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 839 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to fall with 1,302 reported on Saturday, with 301 of those patients in intensive care and 174 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 423,711/59,429

Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,072/839

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,455,375

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

34,617 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

6.4% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources