3,112 COVID-19 cases reported in SC, drop in percent positive to 25%

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 27.
There were 3,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. South Carolina had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.
According to DHEC, there are now 6,271 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 37 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 3 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 671 probable deaths.
There were 1,986 hospitalizations reported on Friday, with 435 of those patients in intensive care and 278 on ventilators. That's the first time the number of hospitalizations has fallen below 2,000 since December 29. The ICU number, however, continues to see only a slight decrease.
However, all of the numbers remain well above the level seen before mid-December.
Here are the rest of the day's numbers.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,112/115 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 37/3 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 390,977/44,656
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,271/671
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,856,499
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 12,443 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 25% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
