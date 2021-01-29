3,112 COVID-19 cases reported in SC, drop in percent positive to 25%

1,986 hospitalizations were reported on Friday, with 435 of those patients in intensive care and 278 on ventilators.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 27.

There were 3,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. South Carolina had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

According to DHEC, there are now 6,271 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 37 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 3 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 671 probable deaths.

There were 1,986 hospitalizations reported on Friday, with 435 of those patients in intensive care and 278 on ventilators. That's the first time the number of hospitalizations has fallen below 2,000 since December 29. The ICU number, however, continues to see only a slight decrease.

However, all of the numbers remain well above the level seen before mid-December.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 390,977/44,656

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,271/671

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,856,499

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

12,443 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

25% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.