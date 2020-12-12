Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 23.0% positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced 3,047 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths.
South Carolina has reached 231,363 confirmed cases and 17,435 probable cases.
On Friday, South Carolina broke it's record for COVID-19 cases in the state, reaching a total of 3,217 cases state-wide.
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,047/76 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 12/0 Summary click here
- Confirmed and probable cases: 231,363/17,435
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,344/341
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,058,674
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 308
- 13,234 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 23.0% percent positive
