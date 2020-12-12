x
Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 23.0% positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced 3,047 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths.

A total of 3,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are announced Saturday and 12 additional South Carolinians have their lost their lives because of this virus. The percent positive is 23.0%. 

South Carolina has reached 231,363 confirmed cases and 17,435 probable cases. 

On Friday, South Carolina broke it's record for COVID-19 cases in the state, reaching a total of 3,217 cases state-wide. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 231,363/17,435
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,344/341
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,058,674

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 308

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 13,234  new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 23.0%  percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

