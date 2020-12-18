SC surpasses record with 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 25.9% positive rate

The number of new coronavirus cases in South Carolina reached an all time high on Friday, jumping to 3,648 COVID-19 cases with one of it's highest percent positives.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of new coronavirus cases in South Carolina reached an all time high on Friday, jumping to 3,648 COVID-19 cases with one of it's highest percent positives, 25.9%.

There were also 21 additional deaths reported.

The numbers were an reversal of a downward trend from last week's record high. On the previous days data, the number of confirmed cases was just over 2,000 continuing nearly a week of numbers below 3,000. The next several days will tell us if these numbers are a new trend or an anomaly.

Some of the biggest drivers of the spike were the state's biggest counties, with Greenville setting a one-day record for any county (622), Lexington setting a one day record (209), and Richland recording its 4th highest day ever and largest since early September (321).

Here is the rest of the day's updates from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 247,361/19,715

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,512/360

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,251,816

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 313

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

14,060 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

25.9% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.