More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported in SC with 8.9% positivity rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 10, 2021.

According to DHEC, there are now 7,057 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 45 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 16 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 837 probable deaths.

There were 2,070 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8.

Hospitalizations fell slightly with 1,375 new hospitalizations reported on Friday, with 310 of those patients in intensive care and 174 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.