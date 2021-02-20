1,617 COVID-19 cases reported in SC with 8.3% positivity rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 19.
There were 1,617 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.
According to DHEC, there are now 7,352 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 26 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 17 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 904 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to fall with 1,086 reported on Saturday, with 246 of those patients in intensive care and 144 on ventilators.
Here are the rest of the day's numbers.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,617/398 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 26/17 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 434,589/66,688
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,352/904
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,679,570
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 28,065 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 8.3% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
