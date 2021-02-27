x
Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in SC as hospitalizations continue to fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 25.

There were 1,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. 

According to DHEC, there are now 7,546 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 18 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 4 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 952 probable deaths. 

Hospitalizations continue to fall with 865 reported on Saturday, with 221 of those patients in intensive care and 109 on ventilators. 

Here are the rest of the day's numbers. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 442,957/72,115 
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,546/952
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,916,875 

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 33,499 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 5.0% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

