2,745 new COVID-19 in SC, ending streak of days less than 2,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of new coronavirus cases South Carolina jumped well above 2,000 after three straight days of being less than 2,000.

The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 3.

There were 2,745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. That ends a streak of three straight days of less than 2,000 cases, which was the longest such streak since the end of November into the first day of December.

According to DHEC, there are now 6,770 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 54 additional confirmed deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 13 probable deaths reported for a total of 783 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations saw a drop with 1,637 reported statewide. There were 368 patients in intensive care and 232 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,466 hospitalizations was reported January 13, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,745 / 221

New confirmed/probable total deaths: 54 / 13

Confirmed and probable cases: 408,787 / 51,187

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,770 / 783

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,160,589

64,042 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

11.2% percent positive

