Coronavirus Numbers

3,528 COVID-19 cases reported in SC with nearly 30% positivity rate

The positivity rate was 28.4% for the numbers reported on January 22.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 20.

There were 3,528 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9. 

According to DHEC, there are now 5,791 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 23 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 8 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 613 probable deaths. 

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,293 reported on Friday, with 460 of those patients in intensive care and 311 on ventilators. 

Here are the rest of the day's numbers. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Credit: SCDHEC

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 369,782/39,406 
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,791/613
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,555,905 

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 12,418 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 28.4% percent positive

Facility reports

Credit: SCDHEC

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

