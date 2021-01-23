x
3,435 COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths reported in SC

According to DHEC, there are now 5,855 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 63 more reported in the latest numbers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 21.

There were 3,435 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9. 

According to DHEC, there are now 5,855 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 63 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 12 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 624 probable deaths. 

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,224 reported on Saturday, with 445 of those patients in intensive care and 283 on ventilators. 

Here are the rest of the day's numbers. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 373,399/40,390  
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,855 /624
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,609,141 

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 14,494 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 23.7% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

