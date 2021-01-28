SC reports 226 new deaths in backlog of cases due to reporting error

There were 2,934 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's health agency is reporting a backlog of over 200 deaths, which they attribute to some problems with a tool that allows deaths to be told to them.

The agency said Thursday there were 226 new confirmed deaths and 28 probable deaths. That leaves the state with 6,235 confirmed deaths and 668 probable deaths.

However, those newly reported deaths are spread out over several weeks, mainly over the course of this month, with a few in December.

The agency said that's because the agency made an upgrade to their reporting system at the beginning of the month. However, there were glitches in the system, the agency said, and they began working with their vendor to correct the problem.

During that time period, coroners and other people who report their numbers to DHEC were using a 24 hour hotline. The problem with the system has now been fixed, DHEC says.

The large correction reshapes a little the depth of the coronavirus crisis. Prior to the correction, the highest number of deaths seen in one day in January was 56, but now that number is 68. There were no days above 60 deaths, but now there are six.

DHEC also reported 2,934 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 26.

All the news came on the same day DHEC confirmed the first two cases of the South African variant of the coronavirus in South Carolina. These are the first known cases of this variant in the United States.

Hospitalizations have trended downward in recent days, but the 2,066 reported Thursday are still well above the numbers seen before the beginning of the year. There were also 443 patients in intensive care and 286 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 387,603/43,566

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,235/668

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,799,498

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

9,226 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

31.8% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.