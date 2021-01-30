Nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 24.8% positive

There were 2,966 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 28.

There were 2,966 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. South Carolina had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

DHEC also announced Saturday the detection of the first case associated with the SARS-CoV-2 variant from the United Kingdom.

This announcement comes just days after DHEC announced the first two cases of the South African variant, the first cases discovered in the United States.

According to DHEC, there are now 6,336 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 65 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 7 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 678 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 1,927 reported on Saturday, with 415 of those patients in intensive care and 261 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 394,153/45,632

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,336/678

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,907,411

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

11,964 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

24.8% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

DHEC launched a new COVID-19 vaccine information line that is operated 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at 1-866-365-8110.