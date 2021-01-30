Nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 24.8% positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 28.
There were 2,966 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. South Carolina had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.
DHEC also announced Saturday the detection of the first case associated with the SARS-CoV-2 variant from the United Kingdom.
This announcement comes just days after DHEC announced the first two cases of the South African variant, the first cases discovered in the United States.
According to DHEC, there are now 6,336 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 65 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 7 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 678 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to rise with 1,927 reported on Saturday, with 415 of those patients in intensive care and 261 on ventilators.
Here are the rest of the day's numbers.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,966/141 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 65/7 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 394,153/45,632
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,336/678
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,907,411
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 11,964 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 24.8% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
DHEC launched a new COVID-19 vaccine information line that is operated 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at 1-866-365-8110.
