Hospitalizations on the rise as DHEC reports 4,576 COVID-19 cases

There were 4,576 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. This is a drop from the record seen on Friday, with 4,986 new cases reported.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 7.

South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,267 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 52 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 12 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 491 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,383 reported on Saturday, with 457 of those patients in intensive care and 243 on ventilators. According to the data, 25.46% of inpatients hospitalized are because of COVID-19.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 320,105/29,979

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,267/491

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,995,219

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

15,046 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

30.4% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.