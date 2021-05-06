x
289 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in SC on June 5

According to DHEC, 37.8% of SC is completely vaccinated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

There were 289 cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there is a total of 8,593 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 16 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There were no probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,159 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 232 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, with 69 of those patients in intensive care and 31 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 492,194/101,754 
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,593/1,159
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,937,594 

Vaccination totals (scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard)

  • Total doses received by SC residents: 3,442,675
  • Total SC residents with at least 1 vaccine: 1,944,135
  • Total SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 1,625,708
  • Percent of SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 37.8%

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 13,770 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 2.0% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

