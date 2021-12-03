Fewer than 800 COVID-19 cases reported in SC with 4.9% positivity rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on March 10.
There were 756 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.
According to DHEC, there are now 7,814 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 10 more reported in the latest numbers. There was also 1 probable death reported today, for a total of 1,019 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to fall with 585 reported on Friday, with 158 of those patients in intensive care and 55 on ventilators.
Here are the rest of the day's numbers.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 756/152 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 10/1 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 453,093/77,787
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,814/1,019
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,276,613
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 23,541 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 4.9% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources