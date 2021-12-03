Fewer than 800 COVID-19 cases reported in SC with 4.9% positivity rate

According to DHEC, fewer than 60 people are currently on ventilators in the state due to COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on March 10.

There were 756 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

According to DHEC, there are now 7,814 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 10 more reported in the latest numbers. There was also 1 probable death reported today, for a total of 1,019 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to fall with 585 reported on Friday, with 158 of those patients in intensive care and 55 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Confirmed and probable cases: 453,093/77,787

Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,814/1,019

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,276,613

23,541 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

4.9% percent positive

The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends.