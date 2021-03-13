Fewer than 600 COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 3.6% positivity rate

There were 571 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data, according to DHEC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on March 11.

According to DHEC, there are now 7,842 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 33 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 8 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,028 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 598 reported on Saturday, with 156 of those patients in intensive care and 61 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 454,158/78,391

Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,842/1,028

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,319,275

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

36,679 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

3.6% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.