603 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 3.6% positivity rate

According to DHEC, there are now 7,920 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 25 more reported in the latest numbers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on March 17.

There were 603 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

According to DHEC, there are now 7,920 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 25 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 4 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,046  probable deaths. 

Hospitalizations have remained steady, with 570 hospitalized statewide, with 137 of those patients in intensive care and 72 on ventilators. 

Here are the rest of the day's numbers. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 457,898/80,903 
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,920/1,046 
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,463,391 

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 22,262 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 3.6% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

