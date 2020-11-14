5th day in a row with over 1,000 cases in South Carolina

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 182,943 probable cases to 11,071 confirmed deaths to 3,844 and 266 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

It showed there were 1,617 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 86 probable cases. DHEC is also reporting 9 additional deaths.

This is the fifth straight day the number of coronavirus cases has topped 1,000: there were 1,348 on Friday; 1,283 the previous day; 1,018 the day before that, and 1,340 the week before that.



Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)



Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 182,943/11,071

Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,844/266

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,311,405

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.