Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus Numbers

5th day in a row with over 1,000 cases in South Carolina

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 182,943 probable cases to 11,071 confirmed deaths to 3,844 and 266 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced the following COVID-19 updates. 

It showed there were 1,617 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 86 probable cases. DHEC is also reporting 9 additional deaths.

This is the fifth straight day the number of coronavirus cases has topped 1,000: there were 1,348 on Friday; 1,283 the previous day; 1,018 the day before that, and 1,340 the week before that.


Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)


Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 182,943/11,071
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,844/266
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,311,405

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

  • Current mobile testing events: 69
  • Current permanent testing sites available: 216


Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,519 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 15.4% percent positive


Facility reports


The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

