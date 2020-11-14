5th day in a row with over 1,000 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced the following COVID-19 updates.
It showed there were 1,617 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 86 probable cases. DHEC is also reporting 9 additional deaths.
This is the fifth straight day the number of coronavirus cases has topped 1,000: there were 1,348 on Friday; 1,283 the previous day; 1,018 the day before that, and 1,340 the week before that.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,617/86 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 9/0 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 182,943/11,071
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,844/266
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,311,405
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 182,943 probable cases to 11,071 confirmed deaths to 3,844 and 266 probable deaths.
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
- Current mobile testing events: 69
- Current permanent testing sites available: 216
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 10,519 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 15.4% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
