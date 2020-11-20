1,479 COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths in SC

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 191,021, probable cases to 12,140, confirmed deaths to 3,949 and 282 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

It showed there were 1,479 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 26 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 191,021, probable cases to 12,140, confirmed deaths to 3,949 and 282 probable deaths.



Confirmed and probable cases: 191,021/12,140

Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,949/282

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,458,520



Testing opportunities available statewide: 292



11,207 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

13.2% percent positive



Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.