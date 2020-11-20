1,479 COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced the following COVID-19 updates.
It showed there were 1,479 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 26 additional deaths.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,479/82 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 26/5 Summary click here
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 191,021, probable cases to 12,140, confirmed deaths to 3,949 and 282 probable deaths.
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,458,520
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 11,207 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 13.2% percent positive
