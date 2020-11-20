x
1,479 COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced the following COVID-19 updates. 

It showed there were 1,479 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 26 additional deaths.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to  191,021,  probable cases to 12,140, confirmed deaths to 3,949 and 282 probable deaths.


Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 191,021/12,140
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,949/282
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,458,520


Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 292


Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 11,207 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 13.2% percent positive


Facility reports


The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

