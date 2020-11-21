1,530 COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths in SC

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 192,645, probable cases to 12,373, confirmed deaths to 3,974 and 300 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

It showed there were 1,530 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 26 additional deaths.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 192,645/12,373

Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,974/300

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,497,105



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 294



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

13,693 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

11.2% percent positive



Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.