1,797 COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

For Saturday November 28, there were 1,797 confirmed new cases of the COVID-19 with a 12.9% positivity rate. There were no deaths reported.

This is the highest reported number of cases since July. The second highest since July was Friday, November 28.



Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,797/0 Summary click here

New confirmed/probable total deaths: 0/0



Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 201,354/13,557

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,043/303

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,674,247



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 160

There may be limited testing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Make sure that you read all the additional information for the site listing carefully and, when possible, call ahead to the testing site to confirm hours before you visit.



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

13,915 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

12.9% percent positive



Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.