Mathematician clarifies DHEC's new formula change

Previously, the department was calculating percent positive using a person over person method. Now they will use the test over test method.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is now using a new formula to help calculate the percent positive rate for the Palmetto State.

While health officials say the new formula is a better comparison for percent positive calculations from the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and other academic institutions in other states, the change is causing some confusion.

"It's basic math's ... it's just a percent," said Dr. Madeleine Schep, Dean and Provost and Professor of Mathematics at Columbia College. "Total number of positive cases divided by the total number of tests. Multiplied by 100."

Schep says DHEC was previously calculating percent positive using a person over person method. "The previous one was the total number of positive tests over the total number tests."

"The test over test method is similar, but it does not account for the retesting so it takes all positive tests done and divides it by all positive and negative results for the day," said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer.

With the change, the public will notice a big drop in the number representing percent positive. That does not mean the level of spread in the community has decreased. Percent positive will appear to be lower only because it is calculated differently. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) February 2, 2021

Dr. Schep on the other hand says, they're still the same. Even though the numbers are drastically different, they are still positive cases.

DHEC says the level of the spread within the community has not decreased and the percent positive will appear to be lower only because it is calculated differently.