Omicron variant cases and vaccinations are declining in South Carolina, says DHEC

Test to Stay, vaccination percentages, and Omicron variant cases in South Carolina were the hot topics during a DHEC media briefing call.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The peak of surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has passed, a state health official says, but the rate of vaccinations is also dropping, which she says could lead to the virus lingering longer than it should.

In a a weekly media briefing on COVID-19 Wednesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control's Public Health Director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, gave insight on the state's latest coronavirus issues.

Omicron-positive numbers have been declining in South Carolina. DHEC officials say the state peaked at 116,889 cases for the week of Jan. 15 and dropped down to 63,003 the week of Jan. 29.

"From a public health perspective, our guidance and messaging doesn't change. We continue to stress the importance of vaccination for ages five and up." Dr. Traxler said. "And we encourage boosters for all of the eligible populations."

Wearing masks, social distancing, quarantining, following testing recommendations, and washing hands are among the many protocols that DHEC urges the public to follow.

"I know it sounds just like a lot more of the same, but that strong routine that we all buy into is what it will take to defeat the COVID-19 virus and all of its variants and subvariants," Dr. Traxler said.

When asked how DHEC will prepare for the new subvariant of Omicron, Dr. Traxler stated that there were no reports of new challenges or complications thus far with the BA.2 subvariant.

The current statewide vaccination rate for people aged five and up is currently at 53.1%. According to a week-by-week bar graph provided by DHEC it shows a slow decline in the total doses being given to the public on a week-to-week basis. "We do want to see those numbers climb back up. We're doing everything we can to promote the use of these very safe and life-saving vaccinations," said Dr. Traxler.

DHEC officials say that an increase in vaccinations can potentially lead to the speedy decline of positive virus cases.

Traxler also brought up the agency's Test to Stay program for South Carolina schools. The Test to Stay' program or TTS, was designed to eliminate the act of quarantining students who have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person.