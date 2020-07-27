Orangeburg hospital to give update on COVID-19

The Regional Medical Center recently put up a tent outside to screen coronavirus patients.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg is giving an update on their response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital officials are set to make remarks at 12 p.m. You can watch live coverage here on this article on WLTX.com.

Like most parts of the state, Orangeburg County saw a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in June and July. The county set a one day high of 91 positive cases back on July 18. On Sunday, they recorded another 53 cases.

The county has seen 47 deaths since the pandemic began.

Earlier this month, the hospital said they'd been dealing with a surge in cases and had people in the emergency room for beds on the COVID floor, with the hospital at times nearing capacity.

The South Carolina National Guard was brought in to help put up tents outside to screen patients. The Regional Medical Center requested a minimum of 10 soldiers to be on site.