DHEC: 2,260 confirmed new virus cases, 11 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 2,260 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 new confirmed deaths.
Here's a look at some of the additional data DHEC provided Thursday afternoon.
Today's cases and deaths
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,260/96 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 11/4 Summary click here
- Confirmed and probable cases: 263,392/21,636
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,662/381
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,441,478
Testing opportunities
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 223
Percent positive
- 10,218 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 22.1% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.
As a reminder, DHEC will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data that will be reported December 25 and January 1 will be available online the following day.
Officials with DHEC are encouraging all all South Carolinians to celebrate safely this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health. Experts recommend taking breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media and to make time to unwind.