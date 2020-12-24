DHEC: 2,260 confirmed new virus cases, 11 new deaths

2,260 confirmed new COVD-19 cases and 11 new confirmed deaths were reported on Thursday.

Here's a look at some of the additional data DHEC provided Thursday afternoon.

Today's cases and deaths

Cumulative totals

Confirmed and probable cases: 263,392/21,636

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,662/381

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,441,478

Testing opportunities

Testing opportunities available statewide: 223

Testing will be limited today (Christmas Eve) and tomorrow (Christmas Day). Please make sure you contact the site before going.

Percent positive

10,218 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

22.1% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.

As a reminder, DHEC will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data that will be reported December 25 and January 1 will be available online the following day.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful and isolating. Gatherings during the holiday season can be an opportunity to connect with family and friends, however, consider how your holiday plans can be modified to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

