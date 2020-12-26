x
DHEC: 3,111 confirmed new virus cases, 74 new deaths in South Carolina

3,111 confirmed new COVID-19 cases and 11 new confirmed deaths were reported on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 3,111 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 new confirmed deaths.

Here's a look at some of the additional data DHEC provided Saturday afternoon.

Today's cases and deaths 

Cumulative totals 

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 266,678/22,214
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,736/388
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,487,809

Testing opportunities

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 158

Percent positive 

  • 14,427 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 21.6% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19

As a reminder, DHEC did not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day and will not report it on New Year’s Day. 

Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

