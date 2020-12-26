DHEC: 3,111 confirmed new virus cases, 74 new deaths in South Carolina

3,111 confirmed new COVID-19 cases and 11 new confirmed deaths were reported on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 3,111 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 new confirmed deaths.

Here's a look at some of the additional data DHEC provided Saturday afternoon.

Today's cases and deaths

Cumulative totals

Confirmed and probable cases: 266,678/22,214

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,736/388

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,487,809

Testing opportunities

Testing opportunities available statewide: 158

Percent positive

14,427 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

21.6% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.

Consider alternate, virtual holiday activities this year or celebrate with the people you live with. The CDC has some ideas for celebrating the winter holidays safely: https://t.co/NJJKWVcJgX pic.twitter.com/YeZG2FA4Od — SCDHEC (@scdhec) December 25, 2020

As a reminder, DHEC did not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day and will not report it on New Year’s Day.