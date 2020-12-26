DHEC: 3,111 confirmed new virus cases, 74 new deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Saturday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 3,111 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 74 new confirmed deaths.
Here's a look at some of the additional data DHEC provided Saturday afternoon.
Today's cases and deaths
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 3,111/151 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 74/7 Summary click here
Cumulative totals
- Confirmed and probable cases: 266,678/22,214
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,736/388
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,487,809
Testing opportunities
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 158
Percent positive
- 14,427 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 21.6% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.
As a reminder, DHEC did not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day and will not report it on New Year’s Day.
Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.