DHEC: 2,055 new virus cases, 15 related deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 2,055 confirmed new COVD-19 cases and 15 new confirmed deaths.

The update comes after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced that he has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Here's a look at some of the additional data DHEC provided Tuesday afternoon.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 257,340/20,715

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,602/374

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,370,118

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 321

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

11,356 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

18.1% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.

As a reminder, DHEC will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data that would be reported December 25 and January 1 will be available online the following day.

Officials with DHEC are encouraging all all South Carolinians to celebrate safely this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health. Experts recommend taking breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media and to make time to unwind.