x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus Numbers

DHEC: 2,055 new virus cases, 15 related deaths

The update comes after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced that he has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Credit: WLTX, AP, Getty

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 2,055 confirmed new COVD-19 cases and 15 new confirmed deaths. 

The update comes after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced that he has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms. 

RELATED: South Carolina governor tests positive for COVID-19

Here's a look at some of the additional data DHEC provided Tuesday afternoon. 

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 257,340/20,715
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,602/374
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,370,118

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 321

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 11,356 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 18.1% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19

As a reminder, DHEC will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Data that would be reported December 25 and January 1 will be available online the following day.

RELATED: DHEC selects Simmer as new director

Officials with DHEC are encouraging all all South Carolinians to celebrate safely   this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health. Experts recommend taking breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories and social media and to make time to unwind. 