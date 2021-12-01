SC COVID Hospitalizations set another record; second day of 'internal systems issues' with DHEC case numbers

2,453 hospitalizations; data available has 1,361 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29 confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 hit another record high as 2,453 new patients were reported on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Of those patients, 485 are in intensive care units (ICUs) and 270 patients are on ventilators.

For the second day, internal systems issues plagued South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), leading to a lower count of new confirmed COVID-19 cases and additional deaths.

The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Tuesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 10.

There were 1,361 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 5,112 cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,358 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, including 29 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 5 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 502 probable deaths.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

