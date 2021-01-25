2,736 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,201 new hospitalizations, DHEC says

There are now 5,920 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 5 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Monday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 23.

There were 2,736 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,920 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 5 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 0 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 632 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 2,201 new hospitalizations reported on Monday, with 429 of those patients in intensive care and 262 on ventilators. A single day record 2,453 hospitalizations were reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 379,775/41,642

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,920/632

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,699,198

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

10,798 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

25.3% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.