South Carolina passes 8,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

31 additional deaths reported today brings total to 8,021; 551 new cases reported Thursday, March 25, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has crossed 8,000 confirmed deaths, the latest milestone of the heavy toll of the virus since the pandemic.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Thursday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on March 25, 2021.

According to DHEC, the state has reached another milestone since the beginning of the pandemic as there is now a total of 8,021 confirmed deaths. 31 additional deaths are reported in the latest numbers.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There is also 1 probable death reported today, for a total of 1,062 probable deaths.

There were 551 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 547 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, with 122 of those patients in intensive care and 56 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 461,418/83,836

Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,021/1,062

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,607,975

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

23,968 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

3.8% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.