COVID-19 numbers dip below 2,000 for first time in days, 21.3% positive

There were 1,883 new cases, 12 additional deaths, and a 21.3% percent positivity rate reported on Thursday, Dec. 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday marked the first day in nearly a week where the reported COVID-19 numbers dipped below 2,000 in South Carolina.

The state saw 1,883 cases, down from 2,139 the day before. There were 12 new reported deaths.

The percent positive rate went up to 21.3%.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 225,053/16,633

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,291/336

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,967,221

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 310

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

8,828 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

21.3% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.