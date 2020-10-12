COVID-19 numbers dip below 2,000 for first time in days, 21.3% positive

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday marked the first day in nearly a week where the reported COVID-19 numbers dipped below 2,000 in South Carolina.
The state saw 1,883 cases, down from 2,139 the day before. There were 12 new reported deaths.
The percent positive rate went up to 21.3%.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,883/63
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 12/3
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 225,053/16,633
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,291/336
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,967,221
Testing opportunities
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 310
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 8,828 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 21.3% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily)
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays)
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays)
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays)
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends.
