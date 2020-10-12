x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 numbers dip below 2,000 for first time in days, 21.3% positive

There were 1,883 new cases, 12 additional deaths, and a 21.3% percent positivity rate reported on Thursday, Dec. 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday marked the first day in nearly a week where the reported COVID-19 numbers dipped below 2,000 in South Carolina.  

The state saw 1,883 cases, down from 2,139 the day before. There were 12 new reported deaths. 

The percent positive rate went up to 21.3%.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 225,053/16,633
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,291/336
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,967,221

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 310

RELATED: SC Governor, Vice-President discuss vaccine rollout in South Carolina

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 8,828 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 21.3% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

RELATED: Governor McMaster, state health leaders urge public to mask up as virus cases surge

RELATED: Court again nixes SC governor's private school pandemic aid plan

Additional information and resources