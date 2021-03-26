657 confirmed COVID-19 cases in SC as percent positive remains below 4%

DHEC also announced today that all SC residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on March 24.

There were 657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 4,413 on Christmas Day. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

According to DHEC, there are now 8,031 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 12 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 0 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,061 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 526 reported on Friday, with 126 of those patients in intensive care and 56 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Confirmed and probable cases: 462,140/84,530

Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,031/1,061

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,645,453

Gov. @Henry McMaster and DHEC announced today that all South Carolinians aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 31, 2021 and can begin scheduling their appointments as of next Wednesday.

24,303 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

3.6% percent positive

