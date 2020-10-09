SC cases, percent positive at lowest levels since early June

There were 264 new cases Thursday and 24 additional deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw a second straight day of coronavirus cases below 300, as as well as the lowest percent positive of cases, since early June, based on the latest numbers from the state's health agency.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 264 new confirmed cases and 64 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 24 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 124,397, probable cases to 2,195, confirmed deaths to 2,823, and 152 probable deaths.

The 264 goes along with the 260 cases the day before, and is the first time there have been less than 300 cases on consecutive days since May 31-June 2.

The percent positive reported Thursday was 6 percent. The last time it wast that low was back on June 4.

DHEC acknowledged to News19 Thursday there has been a drop in testing, but said there are as many testing sites open as usual, so that's not due to availability of services.

Meanwhile, DHEC cleared up a little information about how the University of South Carolina is getting its numbers to the state. The agency said On Sep. 8, USC reported more than 1,000 negative and positive test results to DHEC. On Sep. 9, DHEC uploaded these test results into its database and the results have been included in the state's daily totals from Aug. 22 through Sep. 8, according to the date of the reported tests.

The majority of these results were from saliva tests. Since it first began regularly testing students and staff in mid-August, USC has had technical issues electronically reporting test results to DHEC within the required 24-hour time frame, per the South Carolina List of Reportable Conditions. To improve the efficiency of reporting, DHEC provided USC with an alternate way to quickly report results and USC has assured DHEC the new method will allow the university to report positive and negative results to the agency within 24 hours going forward.

Testing at colleges and universities will likely contribute to an increase in certain counties of the state. The agency says as with standard disease surveillance reporting, cases are reported based on an individual's state and county of current residence. College students residing in South Carolina to go to school would be included in South Carolina’s numbers, based on their current address.

More Than 540 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 308 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,098,359 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 4,417 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 6.0%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.